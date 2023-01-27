Salon owners, entrepreneurs and educators, Jack & the Wolfe made their mark at Chichester College.

Jack Mead and Lydia Wolfe, who have featured on television programmes such as The Big Blow Out on E4, made their Chichester College debut alongside top stylist, Ben Brazzo, for a full day of style education.

Students of across different hairdressing levels were invited to a full day of learning on the ‘Classic Creative Capture Masterclass’, which involved a range of practical, theory and reflection sessions.

The morning started with inspirational introduction from the team where each stylist explained their varied journeys into the industry.

Co-owner, Lydia Wolfe, explained to the class: “I can’t even tell you how many times I was told to reconsider the path of hairdressing, but I can promise you now if you have the

passion, drive and skillset, you will not regret starting your hair journey.”

The hairdressing students then moved on to a demonstration of how to perfect the classic graduated bob which was followed by individual coaching time.

After a short break, the students completed the course by completing a second style by turning their graduated bobs into a modern pixie cut with disconnections.

These creations combined with social media tips, a certificate to mark the completed practical sessions and professional hairdressing advice brought an aspirational and

motivational day to an end.

Diane Jackson, Interim Head of Learning for Service Industries at Chichester College, said: “This was such a fantastic opportunity for our hairdressing students to take their studies that extra mile.