The Salvation Army is once again helping hundreds of families in need this Christmas in Horsham and surrounding areas.

The church and charity is providing toys and gifts for children, a treat for the parents and a voucher to provide Christmas dinner for the whole family.

With the current cost of living crisis, thousands of people are expected to turn to The Salvation Army for help this winter so the centre in Horsham, located in Booth Way near Horsham’s railway station, is encouraging the local community to donate to its special Christmas Present appeal or add an extra toy to their shopping list this year so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can ensure there is something for them to open on Christmas Day.

The Christmas Present Appeal, which The Salvation Army has run for more than 25 years, runs until Sunday December 4, with drop off locations in local businesses and at The Salvation Army between 9.30 and 12.30 each weekday, for unwrapped new toys and gifts and vouchers.

Major Iain Stewart begins to sort gifts for children and families this Christmas

The church and charity is also fundraising for gift and food vouchers to enable parents to celebrate Christmas and provide a festive meal for their families. Financial donations can be made at a special Christmas Present Appeal JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/horsham-sa-christmas-22

Alternatively, cheques can be made payable to The Salvation Army with a note added to indicate the donation is to go towards the Christmas Appeal.

Local businesses and community groups are already stepping up to support the appeal including Millais School, Pennthorpe School, St Marys School, Woodgate School, Accredo and The Entertainer.

Gifts should be appropriate for children and young people, aged 0 to 16 years old. The Salvation Army will then sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through its own networks, local schools, and social services.

