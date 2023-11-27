Santa Bus heading to Crawley to help raise money for town’s Rotary Club

The Santa Bus, which travels across Brighton to help raise money for local charities, will be heading to Crawley this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every Christmas for the last 20 years, the Santa Bus has travelled across Brighton & Hove spreading festive cheer whilst raising money for local charities and organisations. Now this year on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of December the Santa Bus is coming to Crawley Town, courtesy of Metrobus and raising money for Rotary Club Crawley.

Santa Claus will be waving from the top of his open top bus, decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and playing lots of your favourite festive tunes. Santa's little helpers will be walking alongside the bus collecting money for the Rotary Club Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Claus said: 'Ho-Ho-Here we come on board my wonderful Metrobus Santa Bus, which is one of my favourite ways to travel (Rudolf can tell you what my other favourite way is). What a delight it is to be coming to Crawley this year. Make sure you give me and my elves a festive wave when we pass you by!”

The Santa Bus, which travels across Brighton to help raise money for local charities, will be heading to Crawley this year.

Ed Wills, managing director of Metrobus bus, said: “The Santa Bus has been an overwhelming success in Brighton & Hove over the last 20 years, raising over £380,000 for multiple local charities. With the support of Crawley Council, we are delighted to now be introducing the Santa Bus to the town and also to be partnering with Rotary Club Crawley. Not everyone can visit a local grotto at Christmas, but with the Santa Bus everyone can see Santa if they want to. We hope to continue our long-standing tradition of raising money whilst spreading festive cheer wherever the Santa Bus goes.”