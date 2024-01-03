Santa collections by Horsham Lions help 40 families in need over Christmas
Housing association Saxon Weald helped the Lions to identify those who would benefit most from food vouchers which were handed over by Lion president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis for distribution.
The total cost of the vouchers was £2,835 which was paid for by the Lions’ Christmas and Santa Collections held between December 3 and December 24 at various locations around Horsham.
The total raised was £3,782. 42. Lions spokesman Tom Osborne said: “Throughout this period Horsham Lions members and their volunteers spoke to numerous local Horsham people, who gave generous donations, and at the same time learnt more about the work Horsham Lions do in the community and globally.”
Lions members are still awaiting on the amount donated through their Just Giving Page and say that the rest will be used helping the community.