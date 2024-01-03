BREAKING

Santa collections by Horsham Lions help 40 families in need over Christmas

Santa cash collections by Horsham Lions Club helped 40 local families in need – including 60 children – to have an enjoyable Christmas this year.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Housing association Saxon Weald helped the Lions to identify those who would benefit most from food vouchers which were handed over by Lion president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis for distribution.

The total cost of the vouchers was £2,835 which was paid for by the Lions’ Christmas and Santa Collections held between December 3 and December 24 at various locations around Horsham.

Have you read? Plans for new solar farm to be built on land south of Horsham

Food vouchers for families in need were handed over by Horsham Lions president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven DennisFood vouchers for families in need were handed over by Horsham Lions president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis
Food vouchers for families in need were handed over by Horsham Lions president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis
Most Popular

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin to receive a knighthood

Problem-hit major South Downs road to shut amid new safety concerns

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The total raised was £3,782. 42. Lions spokesman Tom Osborne said: “Throughout this period Horsham Lions members and their volunteers spoke to numerous local Horsham people, who gave generous donations, and at the same time learnt more about the work Horsham Lions do in the community and globally.”

Lions members are still awaiting on the amount donated through their Just Giving Page and say that the rest will be used helping the community.