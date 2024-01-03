Santa cash collections by Horsham Lions Club helped 40 local families in need – including 60 children – to have an enjoyable Christmas this year.

Housing association Saxon Weald helped the Lions to identify those who would benefit most from food vouchers which were handed over by Lion president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis for distribution.

The total cost of the vouchers was £2,835 which was paid for by the Lions’ Christmas and Santa Collections held between December 3 and December 24 at various locations around Horsham.

Food vouchers for families in need were handed over by Horsham Lions president Miles Loveday to Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis

The total raised was £3,782. 42. Lions spokesman Tom Osborne said: “Throughout this period Horsham Lions members and their volunteers spoke to numerous local Horsham people, who gave generous donations, and at the same time learnt more about the work Horsham Lions do in the community and globally.”