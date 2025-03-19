A major bank is planning to close its branch in Bexhill.

Santander announced that the bank in Devonshire Road is one of 95 branches across the UK that are earmarked for closure.

The Spanish banking giant said it was closing the branches in June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free.

However a date for the closure of the Bexhill branch has not yet been set.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches, down from 444 currently, after the overhaul. The move will put about 750 jobs at risk if the plans get the go-ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.

A Santander UK spokesman said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Santander said 93 per cent of the UK population will continue to be within 10 miles of a Santander branch after the changes and all Santander current and business account holders can also bank using one of over 11,000 Post Office branches nationwide and 112 banking hubs.

Bexhill and Battle MP Dr Kieran Mullan said: “It is disappointing to see that Santander will be closing its Bexhill branch as it is the last high street bank remaining in the town. Whilst I accept that people have changed the way they bank, doing more online, I know this will cause worry for local residents about how they will continue to access bank services.

“It is more important than ever, that we retain the services of a major Post Office branch in Bexhill which can provide day to day banking services, and I am keen to look at the possibility of creating a banking hub for the town where people can also access advice and carry out major banking transactions without having to travel to neighbouring towns.

“Access to cash remains very important to a town like Bexhill. Using cash has become increasingly popular for people on restricted incomes who want to be able to better manage their finances. With so many banks closing, we have lost a lot of cashpoints so I will also be working to ensure that access to cash points in the town remains freely available.”