Santa’s elves make personal post collections from Sussex shopping centre’s North Pole postbox

Santa's elves have been personally collecting mail from a special North Pole postbox in Steyning town centre.

Children are able to mail their letters directly to Father Christmas, using the postbox in Cobblestone Walk.

Families have been invited to watch and cheer the live elf collections on Saturdays in December at 3.30pm.

The last post will be on December 21 at 3.15pm, just before the elf arrives for the final collection of 2024.

Printed Santa letters are available to collect from Cobblestone Walk and these can be filled in with present wishes and hopes.

Santa is working in conjunction with Steyning & District Community Partnership.

Reina Alston, director, said: "Steyning is ready and waiting to welcome Santa's little helpers again this year. They are setting up their spot in Elf Village, Cobblestone Walk, Steyning, where the North Pole postbox will also be found.

"Posting days started on November 30, with the last post on December 21. One of the Christmas elves can be seen in person, collecting mail from the postbox, at 3.30pm on three Saturdays in December.

"He loves to see as many children watching on those days, so please do come along and give him a cheer as he sets off for his journey back to Santa's Grotto. Throughout the posting period, pre-printed letters will also be found at Elf Village, to make writing those notes to Santa even easier."