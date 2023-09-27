Sarah is set to share her slimming secrets in Smallfield - one week to go!

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 40 pounds is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Dimond joined her local Slimming World group in Horley in January and dropped from a size 18 to a size 12.

Sarah has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Now she is opening her own group in Smallfield at Smallfield Church Hall, Redehall Road, RH6 9PY on Wednesday 4th October at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. Sarah says her new role has never been more important. She says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Sarah out and about promoting her new group.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost the weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

Like Sarah, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups. Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey. As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, Consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business. Sarah says she can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring. “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!

Hayley Caliskan, who manages Slimming World’s Crawley, Horley & East Grinstead team, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Sarah’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah’s Slimming World group will be held at Smallfield Church Hall, Redehall Road, Smallfield. RH6 9PY every Wednesday at 7pm from 4th October. For more information or to join Sarah’s group either pop along on Wednesday 4th October or call her on 07789656533