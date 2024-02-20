Save Endangered Heritage Crafts From Extinction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2023 Heritage Crafts published the fourth edition of its ground-breaking Red List of Endangered Crafts, the first research of its kind to rank the UK's traditional crafts by the likelihood that they will survive into the next generation.

The report assessed 259 crafts to ascertain those which are at greatest risk of disappearing, of which 62 were classified as 'critically endangered' and a further 84 as 'endangered'.

Helen Reeve, CEO of the Sussex Heritage Trust said: "At a time when over 20 building conservation crafts have been identified on the Red List of Endangered Crafts, as at risk, it is more important than ever that we, with Heritage Crafts, continues to support Sussex-based craftspeople."

Previous recipient Dominic Parrette, Sussex Trug Maker, which is a critically endangered craft.

Thanks to a partnership with the Sussex Heritage Trust, grants are being ring-fenced to Sussex-based practitioners of endangered crafts listed on the Red List, administered through the Endangered Crafts Fund.

To date 12 practitioners in Sussex have been funded including a rake maker, a wallpaper maker, and a gilder.

There is a maximum of £2,000 available for each project and Heritage Crafts will work with applicants to develop and support their work.

Projects could include investing in more efficient machinery, developing new routes to market, taking on a trainee or apprentice, or other innovative approaches to supporting and promoting endangered crafts.

The Endangered Crafts Fund is now open with a deadline of March 22. Applications can be submitted online at https://heritagecrafts.org.uk/ecf-apply/. Please note that this is a competitive process and not all applications will receive funding. Potential applicants who would like to talk over a project idea are encouraged to contact Tess at [email protected]