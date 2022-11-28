Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights: Popular Worthing charity Christmas lights display switched on for 2022

The Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights draw a huge crowd every year, with residents working together to put on a fantastic charity display. Lights will be on from 4.30pm to 9.30pm daily until Sunday, January 1, 2023.

In the past two years, the lights have raised more than £10,000 for the air ambulance and this year, they are back, even bigger, to raise even more funds for 'the incredible vital charity'.

Organisers said: "They do a fantastic job in saving lives. They are truly amazing and the work that they do is incredible. In order to keep them doing such great work, please donate what you can! It’s appreciated so dearly and we are so grateful for all of your support. Thank you!" Visit www.justgiving.com/page/saxifragechristmas2022