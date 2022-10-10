Scam letters sent to Eastbourne residents
Some residents in Eastbourne have received scam letters, according to the council.
Eastbourne Borough Council said it has been notified of scam letters with Customer First branding which asked the receiver to provide their bank details.
A council spokesperson added: “Please note that whilst we do write out to people about grants, these letters include guidance on how to apply for help, not just a request for your bank details.”
Those who believe they have received a scam letter are urged to report this to East Sussex County Council, the National Trading Standards and/or Action Fraud.
A council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, scammers are using the cost of living crisis to take advantage of those in need.
"Anyone can be a victim irrespective of age, education or income and this can have a devastating impact.”
Citizens Advice has also warned Eastbourne residents about scam phone calls some people have received where callers have claimed to be from the organisation.