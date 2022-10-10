Scam letters sent to Eastbourne residents

Eastbourne Borough Council said it has been notified of scam letters with Customer First branding which asked the receiver to provide their bank details.

A council spokesperson added: “Please note that whilst we do write out to people about grants, these letters include guidance on how to apply for help, not just a request for your bank details.”

Those who believe they have received a scam letter are urged to report this to East Sussex County Council, the National Trading Standards and/or Action Fraud.

The view over Eastbourne seafront

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, scammers are using the cost of living crisis to take advantage of those in need.

"Anyone can be a victim irrespective of age, education or income and this can have a devastating impact.”

READ THIS: