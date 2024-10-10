'Scam savvy' sessions to return to West Sussex this autumn

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:13 BST
The sessions are designed to make potential victims aware of scams - both online and off. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.The sessions are designed to make potential victims aware of scams - both online and off. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
‘Scam savvy’ sessions are set to return to West Sussex libraries this autumn, following a highly successful run earlier this year.

The free hour and a half sessions, run by county council experts, are open to anyone who wants to stop themselves falling prey to a scam, including telephone, courier and romance fraud.

Sessions can be attended in person or online and will be held as follows:

  • Worthing Library: Monday 14 October 10am - 11.30am

  • Chichester District Council: Thursday 24 October 10am - 11.30am

  • Bognor Library: Tuesday 12 November 10-11.30am

  • Willowhale Library: Friday 15 November 10-11.30am

  • Crawley Library: Wednesday 11 December 10-11.30am

  • Broadfield Library: Wednesday 11 December 1-2.30pm

The events are free but, in order, to attend please make sure to book a ticket online, via eventbrite.

