The sessions are designed to make potential victims aware of scams - both online and off. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

‘Scam savvy’ sessions are set to return to West Sussex libraries this autumn, following a highly successful run earlier this year.

The free hour and a half sessions, run by county council experts, are open to anyone who wants to stop themselves falling prey to a scam, including telephone, courier and romance fraud.

Sessions can be attended in person or online and will be held as follows:

Worthing Library: Monday 14 October 10am - 11.30am

Chichester District Council: Thursday 24 October 10am - 11.30am

Bognor Library: Tuesday 12 November 10-11.30am

Willowhale Library: Friday 15 November 10-11.30am

Crawley Library: Wednesday 11 December 10-11.30am

Broadfield Library: Wednesday 11 December 1-2.30pm