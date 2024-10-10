'Scam savvy' sessions to return to West Sussex this autumn
‘Scam savvy’ sessions are set to return to West Sussex libraries this autumn, following a highly successful run earlier this year.
The free hour and a half sessions, run by county council experts, are open to anyone who wants to stop themselves falling prey to a scam, including telephone, courier and romance fraud.
Sessions can be attended in person or online and will be held as follows:
Worthing Library: Monday 14 October 10am - 11.30am
Chichester District Council: Thursday 24 October 10am - 11.30am
Bognor Library: Tuesday 12 November 10-11.30am
Willowhale Library: Friday 15 November 10-11.30am
Crawley Library: Wednesday 11 December 10-11.30am
Broadfield Library: Wednesday 11 December 1-2.30pm