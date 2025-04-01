Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

A £1.39 million regeneration project on Bognor Regis seafront is finally drawing to a close after months of work – but residents are less then impressed with the results.

“1.39 million? Zoom in or you’ll miss it,” said Bognor Regis Observer reader Stuart Coster, who called the project a ‘scandalous waste’ of money.

It’s the same complaint levelled by most Bognor Regis residents at the works, who feel the money would have been better spent elsewhere.

"People are not happy half the parking spaces have gone replaced with flower beds and a side walk when there’s a big enough promenade and a path the other side,” added Lucy Burch. “An absolute waste of money time and effort, was maybe done to bring in tourism and make it look attractive but it hasn’t worked.”

For Amanda Waterman, the changes to parking spaces could have a detrimental effect on struggling local businesses: “The bognor shops need people and people need to park,” she said. “All i see is less parking and a few flowers. Why on earth would you get rid of parking near a town centre where it’s needed the most. I myself walk, but many need spaces to park local to the shops.”

The works, which started last October last year, are intended to work in tandem with other, similar projects on the seafront and town centre, including recently completed public-realm works on the Place St Maur, as well as the ongoing refurbishment of the Alexandria Theatre, and an ambitious project to renovate the arcade.

Improved pedestrian crossings and walkways have been introduced to a stretch of the Esplanade from Lennox Street to Clarence Road which, alongside walk-ways between on-street parking and the seawall, are designed to make the area safer and easier to access.

The area is now also bordered by rain gardens, populated by plants especially chosen to improve drainage, in order to make the seafront a pleasant green space from which to enjoy the town’s iconic coastal views.

Although residents don’t believe the finished works represent a worthwhile return on West Sussex County Council’s £1.39 million investment, a spokesperson made clear they’re just one part of a suite of works taking place in the area.

"‘These works form part of a broader economic growth and investment strategy for Bognor Regis, as outlined by the Arun Growth Deal,” they said. “Within the seafront area, funding has been approved to regenerate the upper floors of Bognor Regis Arcade and works have commenced on the new Premier Inn building and the Alexandra Theatre renovation. Altogether, there is almost £40 million of investment approved for developments in the Bognor Regis seafront area." "The Bognor Regis Esplanade Public Realm Improvements have delivered improved pedestrian, cyclist and disabled access between the Esplanade and the seafront including traffic calming features, upgraded signal crossings, increased planting, additional seating and litter bins. The improvements are expected to complete this week and to come in under budget,” they added.

“While some parking spaces have been removed, the changes only represent a reduction of around 10% in this section of the Esplanade. The newly installed rain gardens not only create more attractive green spaces and benefit the environment, but also provide much needed drainage which will become even more important with increasingly adverse weather conditions.”