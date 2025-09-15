Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre hopes to upgrade heating plant

Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre is hoping upgrade its heating plant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trustees of Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council, which is now pending consideration.

The application was made via Dwell Architecture & Design and people can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/25/1887).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement said: “The community centre’s existing heating system is over 25 years old and has reached the end of its operational life. Following a review of long term sustainability and cost-effectiveness, the charity’s trustees have resolved to replace the system with a combination of low-carbon technologies, including: air-to-water heat pump system; air-to-air heat pumps; and a small, high-efficiency gas boiler (to provide backup capacity during peak demand or redundancy).

Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre. Photo: Google Street View

“This mix ensures continuity of heating services to support the building’s year-round use, while reducing overall carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in line with UK government and local council sustainability objectives.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.