Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre hopes to upgrade heating plant
The Trustees of Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council, which is now pending consideration.
The application was made via Dwell Architecture & Design and people can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/25/1887).
The planning statement said: “The community centre’s existing heating system is over 25 years old and has reached the end of its operational life. Following a review of long term sustainability and cost-effectiveness, the charity’s trustees have resolved to replace the system with a combination of low-carbon technologies, including: air-to-water heat pump system; air-to-air heat pumps; and a small, high-efficiency gas boiler (to provide backup capacity during peak demand or redundancy).
“This mix ensures continuity of heating services to support the building’s year-round use, while reducing overall carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in line with UK government and local council sustainability objectives.”
