A pilot programme that is seeing hundreds of nurseries created in state primary schools across the country has been given cash to create places in more communities, the Government has announced.

As children of all ages return to the classroom, there will be more than 4,000 new primary school-based nursery places available to them, the Government said.

It added phase one of its school-based nurseries programme is on track with 189 of 300 Government-funded new or expanded nurseries set to be up and running by the end of the month.

It announced it would be expanding it with a further £45 million of funding to build an additional 300 school-based nurseries to open by September 2026.

The Government has announced funding to bring new or expanded school-based nurseries to another 300 schools next year. Picture by National World/Getty/Adobe Stock

Interested schools will be able to apply for their share – up to £150,000 each – from September 22, with the successful schools to be announced next April. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I want to make life easier for working parents and make sure that every child gets the best start in life.

“We are saving time for parents juggling work and family life on the school run by opening nearly 300 nurseries on primary school grounds.”

The expansion of the school-based nursery programme comes as working parents become eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week for children from nine months through to age four, something he said he was “really proud” to have been able to deliver.

The Prime Minister added: "That’s a promise made, a promise delivered and makes such a difference when I know many people are struggling. With nine out of 10 parents getting their first-choice nursery place, that’s a brilliant early years education we have delivered for their children."

Downing Street has shared data on all of the schools opening new nurseries as early as this month, under phase one of the project.

The Prime Minister said that in East Sussex, they were set to open four nurseries in primary schools, 'making local childcare easier to access and more affordable'.

He said: “But it also means children from nursery to primary school thrive in an environment they know and trust, which is so important for their development.”

Chyngton School in Seaford, Little Common School in Bexhill, Pashley Down School in Eastbourne and Pevensey & Westham C of E Primary School in Pevensey are taking part in the programme.