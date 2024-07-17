School choir hit all the right notes in performance at local care facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children from St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Climping, West Sussex, have delighted residents at Norden House with a special choir performance.

Around 20 children made the visit and sang songs including This is me and Something inside so strong.

Research demonstrates that music can have many benefits for residents, especially those living with dementia, as it can help reduce anxiety and depression, maintain speech and language, and enhance overall quality of life.

Marie Forrester, Norden House Deputy Manager, said: “It was wonderful to see the children and our residents thoroughly enjoyed the performance. You could see the children have been practising hard and we are incredibly grateful to them and the teachers for giving up their time to come and visit us.”

Headteacher Justin Murray added: “We are proud to play our part within our community and were therefore delighted for our choir to sing for the residents at Norden House. Our children really enjoyed the experience, and we hope to be back again soon.”

Norden House, developed and managed by Healthcare Management Trust, provides a ‘home from home’ environment for residents, aiming to enhance wellbeing and reduce the stigma around dementia. It opened in February and supports residents to continue to live active and fulfilling lives.

A Companionship Café will take place between 13:00 and 15:00 on 23 July, 6 and 20 August where anyone from the local community can come and enjoy complimentary refreshments, tasty treats and entertainment.