A new song, written by and for Eastbourne Foodbank, has struck a chord with primary schools across the town.

At Shinewater School, pupils have embraced the song, A Helping Hand, and have been singing it along with carols as part their festive fund-raising .

The song was written by Robert Crockford, one of the foodbank’s Senior Advocacy Officers, who spends most of his time providing clients with welfare benefits advice.

But the enthusiasm of the Shinewater pupils for the tune has taken it to a new level – featuring in Shinewater’s various carol fund-raising events and even leading to a video created by a volunteer.

Juliet Mead, Eastbourne Foodbank’s Campaigns Manager said: “In the office one day

we were talking about how much fun it would be to have our own song for our harvest assemblies. I don’t think any of us knew Robert was a song-writer but he casually said: ‘I could do that’. It sort of escalated from there.”

Juliet and some colleagues provided the voices on A Helping Hand while Robert played guitar, and a simple recording was made. “Our plan was simply to play the song in the various school assemblies we did around harvest time, which is what we did. All the schools enjoyed it and at Shinewater the pupils really sang along and said they loved it.” Juliet said.

Lily Costello from Shinewater School said: “The children were moved by the assembly about foodbank and really surprised by the number of people who really need help. They also loved the song and wanted to sing it.”

One thing led to another and it soon became part of the school choir’s repertoire as they visited shopping centres and other events to sing carols – to raise money for Eastbourne Foodbank.

“They have loved the song and loved doing something for their community. It has been a fantastic project – for so many reasons. And to have a music video that features our singing stars is just the icing on the cake.” Lily said.