School friends donate pocket money to new trike appeal
Ryan was born with portions of his brain inactive, resulting in both physical and mental disabilities. He is unable to walk or stand, and suffers from global developmental delay.
The Budding Foundation charity has been supporting Ryan and his family for a decade as they helped Ryan with one of their first donations soon after the charity was formed.
In 2014, they funded some equipment for the home, in 2015 with his trike and a wheelchair in 2021.
Founder Clive Gravett explains: “Ryan attends Oak Grove College special school in Worthing, as you can see enjoys life, always displaying an infectious smile.
"Ryan is now 14 and has had a big growth spurt, meaning his trike is now a topple risk. So he has had an assessment for a lower more recumbent trailer trike, but it's nearly £4,000.
"We are again supporting his family to fundraise for this and any donations to help would be much appreciated.”
The charity raises funds to help improve the lives of young people in Sussex, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
It supports both individual young people and families through partner organisations as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.
Please help with our fundraising for Ryan by donating with gift aid if possible via this link….