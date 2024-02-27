School friends donate pocket money to new trike appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan was born with portions of his brain inactive, resulting in both physical and mental disabilities. He is unable to walk or stand, and suffers from global developmental delay.

The Budding Foundation charity has been supporting Ryan and his family for a decade as they helped Ryan with one of their first donations soon after the charity was formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2014, they funded some equipment for the home, in 2015 with his trike and a wheelchair in 2021.

Ryan on his trike.

Founder Clive Gravett explains: “Ryan attends Oak Grove College special school in Worthing, as you can see enjoys life, always displaying an infectious smile.

"Ryan is now 14 and has had a big growth spurt, meaning his trike is now a topple risk. So he has had an assessment for a lower more recumbent trailer trike, but it's nearly £4,000.

"We are again supporting his family to fundraise for this and any donations to help would be much appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity raises funds to help improve the lives of young people in Sussex, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

Ryan on tandem bike with a friend.

It supports both individual young people and families through partner organisations as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.