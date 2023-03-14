Seaford College, in Midhurst, have paid tribute to a former pupil who died in a crash on the A29 in Pulborough in February.

Seaford College Headmaster, John Green, said: “It is with immense sadness that I write to inform you that a former student Finlay Pitt was tragically killed in a car accident in February. Finlay left Seaford in July 2019 after many happy years in our Middle School, he then went on to gain his HGV license and played rugby for Pulborough RFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An obituary has been set up by Finlay’s family which includes an area where you can leave memories. The family are collecting donations for the Air Ambulance Charity - Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Seaford College, in Midhurst, have paid tribute to a former pupil who died in a crash on the A29 in Pulborough in February.

“Needless to say our thoughts and prayers are firmly with the entire family at this most upsetting and difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Finlay’s death, almost £4,000 has been raised for the Air Ambulance Charity.

Speaking on why the Air Ambulance was chosen, Morag Pitt, mum to Finley said: “Finlay and his brother Lewis used to ride motocross for Mid Sussex motocross club. The air ambulance was called on many times on the track. It was a charity close to Finlay's heart.

The air ambulance are solely operating on donations, they get no help from anyone else. Also they had blood runners and thats what Finlay wanted to do in his spare time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, his family said: “We are heartbroken as a family. Finlay was loved by everyone, he was a son to David and Morag, brother to Lewis and Esther, and boyfriend and soulmate to Zoe.

“We would like to thank the police for being so caring, and we would like to thank our family and friends, including everyone at Pulborough Rugby Football Club for all their support.”

Police are still investigating the collision, where a blue Hyundai left the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] and quoting Operation Dallas.