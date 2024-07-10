Schoolchildren rewarded with visit to Rampion Wind Farm
Four of them, Willow, Niall, Leo and Emma, have been on work experience at the Rampion Operations and Maintenance Base in Newhaven all week, helping out the team and learning the ropes on how the wind farm creates clean, green energy.
Geography teacher Amy Sharp from Seahaven Academy joined the group on the boat today, saying the students were chosen as a reward for having a great year and for their interest in a future career in the wind energy industry. Since it was commissioned, the wind farm has taken on 13 apprentices, nine of whom are now fully-trained wind turbine technicians, four of them working full-time on the Rampion turbines as part of the Newhaven-based team who work daily to operate the wind farm.
Rampion Offshore Wind Farm created 1580 Gigawatt hours of power in 2023, against its target of 1,400 Gigawatt hours. It started generating energy in November 2017 and all turbines were fully commissioned and generating energy from April 2018.
A £3.1 million Rampion Fund managed by Sussex Community Foundation has already supported 160 community projects benefiting more than a million people across Sussex – see www.sussexgiving.org.uk. The fund region stretches from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.
Part of the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm’s commitment to the local community is the Rampion Visitor Centre on Brighton Seafront, which has now been open for two and a half years. It is a free, community resource providing detailed information on wind turbine technology, offshore wind development, construction and operation.
44,965 people have visited the Visitor Centre since it opened in Sept 2020, including 140 school groups in 2023 alone. It is open to the local Sussex community and tourists to the coast. rampionoffshore.com
