Schoolgirls take the Peacehaven plunge for children's charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The girls’ rappelling challenge was the culmination of a year-long fundraising campaign for the charity which has seen them raise £7667.
Deputy head Dr Ross Barrand said: “It was great to see so many of the girls readily taking on this challenge – it was really windy at the top, and the worst bit is always the initial lean back over the cliff-edge, but after that it was fine. For some, it was a real challenge to conquer their fears but they did so and it was brilliant to see how proud they were that they had done it.”
He added: “This abseil is the finale to their Wild Fridays programme, which has run throughout the year, taking them outside every Friday afternoon, whatever the weather. It was an exciting endeavour and they have also raised lots of money for their year-group charity. Rockinghorse supports children in the local area with life-limiting conditions, so it is wonderful to be able to raise funds for it.”
Pupil Isabelle added: “When we arrived, the sight of the massive cliff filled me with panic, and I was certain that I didn’t want to do it. Then I remembered the wonderful cause we were doing this challenge for, I found the courage to put on the gear. Standing at the edge of the cliff, I took a deep breath and made the decision to go for it. It turned out to be the best decision I had ever made, as I ended up having an exhilarating and enjoyable experience. Even more than that, I overcame my fears, and I’m really proud of myself.’
As the summer term draws to a close, the school’s various year groups, all of which elect to raise money for a particular charity, are celebrating a fantastic year of fundraising - all told, they have raised a whopping £43,722 for charitable causes including MNDA, Raystede and local homeless group Off The Fence this academic year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.