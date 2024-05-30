Scorned lover from Bognor Regis, 55, jailed after pouring petrol on ex-girlfriend's teenage son
Darren Waring, 55, from Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, has been jailed for six years for the incident, which took place at an address in Park Gate, Hampshire in December last year.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said Waring had attended a BP petrol garage at 8.25 on December 3, 2023 and filled a jerry can with petrol before heading to his ex-girlfriend’s address. Angered by the breakdown of their relationship, he started shouting at her before pouring petrol over her car and making a trail for the house.
Hew then poured petrol over his ex-partner’s teenage son, whilst assaulting him, making threats and attempting to spark a lighter. Both victims were able to escape to a neighbour’s house. Still inside the property, Waring continued to pour petrol over the doorway to the house, as well as the lounge, before lighting it.
Firefighters later attended to extinguish the blaze, and Waring was arrested by police officers. The boy was taken to hospital and released the following day, but returned on December 5 after becoming unwell. He was released from hospital on December 6.
Waring appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (May 29) for sentencing, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill.
DC Heather Milsom, who investigated this case, said: “This was a shocking display of domestic violence which left Waring’s ex-partner and her family extremely distressed, and put their lives at risk of serious harm.
“His actions could have killed someone that night.
“The bravery of the victims in this case, one of whom was under the age of 18 at the time, must not be understated. They have endured something incredibly traumatic, but their courage has resulted in the dangerous man responsible now being brought to justice.”