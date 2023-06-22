Sailing on the West Sussex Scout community yacht Supeta has been put on hold after a 'spy' set up camp on board, having made friends with the hundreds of young people who use it.

The 3rd / 5th Lancing Sea Scout Group and other young people who benefit from the Supeta Community Sailing Project were more than happy to make friends with Gertrude and let the friendly duck sail with them but little did they know she was secretly looking for a place to nest.

It is one of the busiest times of the year for Supeta but now Gertrude is guarding her eggs, the Scouts have had to call a halt to sailing from her base in Shoreham Harbour for at least 28 days, until they hatch and the ducklings scramble into the water.

Tom Smith, who leads the project, said: "This is an unexpected but pleasant problem. Over the past few weeks, a mallard duck has been spending a lot of time around and on the yacht at her moorings. She has been called Gertrude and the youngsters love her, a well fed and spoilt duck. Often she sits on the deck while going up and down the canal. Or if not about, waits on the jetty for Supeta to return.

West Sussex Scout community yacht Supeta. Picture: Tom Smith

"However, she was obviously on a spying mission and unknown to all, built a nest in a very out of the way and hidden place on board. The crew were completely unaware until during a short trip, she mysteriously appeared on deck and flew off. When arriving back at the mooring a short time later, she was waiting on the jetty. We watched her jump on board and disappear through a locker opening in the yacht cockpit.

"Once the youngsters had departed, an inspection could not find her but with the aid of a torch, we were able to peer down a long compartment and there she was, sitting on some eggs. A very quiet and sheltered 'des res'.

"The excitement to find that Supeta was soon to become a grandma to fluffy ducklings turned to concern, however. Being a nesting bird, it means that all sailing trips have to be cancelled and Supeta has to sit still at her moorings until the eggs hatch. It takes 28 days for duck eggs to hatch."

The sail training yacht is ocean-going and takes young people of all ages out on exciting sailing trips, as well as trips along the Southwick Ship Canal for younger people, so they can see all that goes on, including the full-size pirate at one end.

Gertrude the duck on board Supeta. Picture: Tom Smith

Tom said: "Supeta serves hundreds of young people and this is one of the busiest times of the year. She is supported by donations of those using her, so from the yacht point of view, this is really bad news. Money is much needed to keep her sailing for young people. They benefit so much, learning new skills, working as a team and self-reliance. We also carry many with problems, such as autism, ADHD and other issues and being onboard aids them tremendously."