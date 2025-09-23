Sculpture presented by The Queen at West Sussex's Goodwood comes to auction - £80,000 valuation

The bronze horse maquette is set to fetch up to £80,000.

When The Queen opened the new stand at Goodwood Racecourse in 1980, she presented Lord Edwin McAlpine of builders Sir Robert McAlpine & Sons with a bronze by Dame Elisabeth Frink, R.A. (British, 1930-1993).

Now that bronze maquette of a larger Frink horse statue will appear as a highlights of Sloane Street Auctions’ September 26 sale in London with an estimate of £50,000-80,000.

The old Stand at Goodwood was demolished after the Festival meeting of 1979 and replaced by the present March Stand, designed by the architect Sir Philip Dowson, which won the annual Concrete Society Award.

It was opened on July 29, 1980, by Her Majesty The Queen who unveiled a bronze horse created by the famous sculptress, Dame Elizabeth Frink.

The bronze horse sculpture had been commissioned by the Earl of March for Goodwood, but the design was later changed and the final bronze, cast in 1991, is now on display at Chatsworth.

It is the maquette for the original bronze, presented by The Queen, that appears in the Sloane Street Auctions sale. Signed and numbered Frink 1/8 on the base, the 12¾ (H) x 13½ (W) x 3¾in (D) bronze is consigned with a photograph of Her Late Majesty making the presentation to Lord Edwin.

“As someone with a long history connected with horses and racing, I greatly admire this bronze and its exceptional provenance, and as a breeder of thoroughbreds I admire the sculpture’s athleticism and correctness.

The bronze maquette by Dame Elizabeth Frink, presented by The Queen to Lord Edwin McAlpine on the completion of the new March Stand at Goodwood on July 29, 1980.

"So hard to achieve in sculpture, Frink has captured the horse’s movement,” said Daniel Hunt, owner of Sloane Street Auctions.

“It would make a striking centrepiece of any collection and is exactly the sort of piece that would have been a natural fit for Christie’s South Kensington in its day.

"Now that has gone, we find that consignors tend to come to us, so we are delighted to play our part in keeping this tradition of higher end works coming to London beyond the confines of Bond Street and St James.

"It is also a happy coincidence that our auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, was Christie’s South Kensington’s former chairman.”

Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions’ website at www.sloanestreetauctions.com