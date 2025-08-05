Sea creatures take over new West Sussex swimming pool for charity Splashathon

Water Babies Sussex West took part in the fundraising challenge at Splash Cove in Washington and raised £9,452 as part of the Splashathon total of £764,785.
The Splashathon ran from June 23 to July 6, with Water Babies swimmers challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits representing pirates, mermaids and sea creatures.
The goal was to raise £650,000 to help create a better, brighter future for all children and babies.
1. Splashathon
Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon Photo: Faye Hersee
