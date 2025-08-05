Sea creatures take over new West Sussex swimming pool for charity Splashathon

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:22 BST
Sea creatures have taken over a new West Sussex swimming pool as part of a nationwide Splashathon raising money for Tommy's and the Children's Alliance.

Water Babies Sussex West took part in the fundraising challenge at Splash Cove in Washington and raised £9,452 as part of the Splashathon total of £764,785.

The Splashathon ran from June 23 to July 6, with Water Babies swimmers challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits representing pirates, mermaids and sea creatures.

The goal was to raise £650,000 to help create a better, brighter future for all children and babies.

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon

1. Splashathon

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon Photo: Faye Hersee

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon

2. Splashathon

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon Photo: Faye Hersee

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon

3. Splashathon

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon Photo: Faye Hersee

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon

4. Splashathon

Water Babies swimmers were challenged to take part in full fancy dress outfits for the Splashathon Photo: Faye Hersee

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Washington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice