Sea groyne damaged in Eastbourne following barbecue near sea defence
Pictures from Eastbourne Borough Council show the groyne charred following the damage which has occurred while the county has enjoyed high temperatures during the heatwave.
Crowds were seen gathering at the seafront on Tuesday, July 30 as temperatures reached highs of 29°C according to the Met Office.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Having a barbecue can be a great addition to a day out at the beach, but there are some safety tips you need to follow to ensure everyone has a good time.
"In Eastbourne, barbecues are only permitted on certain beaches and must be kept away from sea defences.
“Unfortunately, someone recently had a barbecue next to a sea groyne which resulted in damage.
“Make your day out a trip to remember for the right reasons.
“If you see an out-of-control fire - call 999 immediately.”
