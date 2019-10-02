Sea Shanty singers raise awareness of men’s cancer in Lewes
Sea Shanty singers, The Wellington Wailers, took to the streets of Lewes at the weekend to raise awareness for the charity Prostate Cancer UK.
They were joined by the Mayor and the Mayoress.
The mayor of Lewes, cllr John Lamb, came along to hear The Wailers sing
The Wellington Wailers perform at the interactive event for Prostate Cancer UK
Spectators listen to the performance in Lewes
The Wellington Wailers perform and raise awareness
