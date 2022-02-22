Seaford author and podcaster trekking from London to the coast for charity

A local author and podcaster will begin a 48-mile charity walk from East Croydon station to his home in Seaford tomorrow (February 23).

Giles Paley-Phillips, who was born in Seaford, has already raised more than £1,500 for Action Aid UK, Our Dementia Choir and SHOUT 85258. He aims to finish the walk within 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the crowd-funding site, Mr Paley-Phillips said, “I’ve been very privileged to have spoken and worked with these incredible charities who are dear to my heart and are needed more than ever.

Giles Paley-Phillips, who lives in Seaford, has already raised more than £1,500 for Action Aid UK, Our Dementia Choir and SHOUT 85258. He aims to finish the walk within 24 hours.

“I’m always looking at ways I can help with fundraising and this time I’m putting on my trainers again to do 48.8 mile walk from East Croydon station to my home town of Seaford in 24 hours.”

Giles Paley-Phillips is an author best known for his 2011 children’s book The Fearsome Beastie. He also co-hosts the Blank Podcast.

Action Aid UK is an international charity that focuses on helping women and girls living in poverty.

Our Dementia Choir began as part of a documentary created for BBC but has continued after the show finished, forming a choir of people all living with dementia.

SHOUT 85258 is a free, confidential, 24/7 text support service that is open to anyone.