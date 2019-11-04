Seaford cadets win Prince of Wales award for expedition

A group of Seaford cadets have been recognised with an award for their expedition to Peru.

The squadron was awarded one of four Prince of Wales Expeditionary Awards during a ceremony earlier this month (October 22) at Christ’s Hospital, Sussex

The Seaford cadets came out on top of more than a hundred other cadet and reservist entries to win the awards.

HM lord lieutenant of East Sussex, Peter Field, presented them with the first place award in the Cadet Category for their August 2018 expedition to Peru.

The Ulysses Trust, whose patron is the Prince of Wales, supported the expedition which was undertaken by 24 cadets and 8 staff from the Sussex wing.

Coinciding with the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) 100th year, the exercise saw cadets participate in a community project and a high-altitude trekking expedition.

Flight Lieutenant, Dave Hill, led the expedition and cadets were carefully selected based on their social skills and teamwork.

Successful cadets were well trained for the expedition and also received leadership training.

The expedition was supported by an RAF Charitable Trust grant of £8,273 alongside funds raised by the cadets themselves.

Cadets constructed a toilet block at the Azu Wasi Orphanage during the expedition and then embarked on a five-day, 75km trekking expedition along the Salkantay trail.

Taking place annually, the Prince of Wales Expeditionary Awards aim to highlight the very best in leadership, challenge, courage, and planning.

The Ulysses Trust has supported reservists and cadets in expeditions at home and overseas for 25 years.