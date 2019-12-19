Seaford Christmas Magic spreads festive cheer again thanks to grant from housebuilder

Seaford was filled with festive fun when the town hosted its annual Christmas street party on Saturday, December 7.

Seaford Christmas Magic saw droves of people line the streets and was supported by housebuilder Bellway.

Mark Harrop, sales director of Bellway Kent with Sharan Brydon of Seaford Town Council

The £2,500 donation from the developer covered the cost of staging the event, which was organised by Seaford Town Council and the Seaford Christmas Magic Committee.

A range of festive stalls, live performances, a screening of Mary Poppins Returns, and a Christmas lights switch-on featured at the event.

Sharan Brydon from the Seaford Christmas Magic Committee said: “The atmosphere at the weekend was brilliant to see and we’re so pleased that everybody who came together to enjoy the Christmas activities had such a wonderful time.

“Without our volunteers, sponsors, and supporters, such as Bellway, the event simply wouldn’t be possible so we’re very grateful to the generosity we have been afforded to host the event again this year.”

Bellway is due to start work on its new 183 house Seaford Grange development in the town next year which will offer one and two bed apartments and two,three, and four bed houses.

Mark Harrop, sales director for Bellway Kent, said: “We were proud to be able to support Seaford Christmas Magic 2019 and we hope we can build a great partnership with the local community here for years to come.

“We are always keen to support local groups in the areas in which we build and Seaford Christmas Magic is a great event which helps bring people of all ages together.”