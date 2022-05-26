Seaford College creates garden to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Seaford College has created a garden to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. Pic courtesy of Seaford College

John Green, Headmaster of the college, said: “To celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee I asked our amazing Grounds Team to establish and produce a very special Jubilee garden.

"This garden has been planted this season and it will be absolutely amazing when fully established.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Seaford is nestled in over 450 acres of listed parkland and the garden is positioned on the left as you drive into the College just before you reach the Mansion House drive.

"The garden is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Scheme, and our project will be listed on the Queen’s Green Canopy Scheme website when registration opens in October, this will detail our planting and add Seaford College to the list of supporters to the scheme across the nation.”

Seaford’s Eco-Committee members visited the garden with John Green and his wife Sian. Seaford has Eco-Committees in each of it’s three schools. Julian Hart runs the Prep School Committee and said: ““Our Prep School Eco-Committee have worked hard all year to improve our local environment; undertaking a survey of lights and computers left on in Prep School, completing a bird survey, raising money for the Sussex Wildlife Trust and taking part in several litter collections. Visiting the Jubilee Garden and being part of a whole College initiative was very exciting for us all.”

Emilie Le Barth, who runs the Senior School Eco-Committee, added: “It’s a lovely way to commemorate the Jubilee with a garden. The Senior School Eco-Committee has been raising awareness of sustainable environments and healthy living around school this year.”

James Kimber, who runs the Sixth Form Eco-Committee, said: “This is a wonderful way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and highlights the important work of afforestation and sustainability. Seaford students have been exposed this year to many different problems facing our planet and this is another excellent example of ‘thinking globally and acting locally’. I am looking forward to sitting in the garden and taking students down there to work in the peaceful environment.”

Betsy Vernon, Seaford School Eco-Schools’ Co-ordinator, added: “The Jubilee Garden will be an excellent eco-resource for Seaford College students, creating a mini-wildlife eco system and an excellent study resource that will be an integral part of the three Eco-Schools Committees focus that they have been working on with the whole school.

"The garden enhances the school grounds, increases biodiversity and provides another healthy outdoor area to enjoy and study as global citizens at Seaford College, in The Queen’s Jubilee year.

"The Jubilee Garden will provide evidence for our Eco-Schools UK Green Flag Award that Seaford has actively been working toward and set to achieve.”

Seaford’s Eco-Committee students were the first students to visit the garden and they were really impressed with the number of trees that have been planted.

Archie Thomas, from Year 12, said: “The shape of the design makes it feel like a sanctuary, I’m looking forward to seeing what it looks like once the trees have grown. It’s a beautiful spot to relax and enjoy the views of Lavington Park.

"I joined Seaford in Year 7 and I have always been impressed with the number of trees Seaford plants each year.