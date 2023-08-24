Seaford College headmaster 'immensely proud' of students' GCSE results

The headmaster of Seaford College has said he is ‘immensely proud’ of the year 11s GCSE results this year.

Students across the country have been eagerly tearing open envelopes as their GCSE results arrived this morning (Thursday, August 24).

In an proud statement highlighting students’ achievements and congratulating them on their fantastic results, headmaster, John Green, said: “I’m immensely proud of our GCSE results. Despite the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, warning in recent press reports that students should expect lower GCSE grades, Seaford’s results have surpassed 2019 grades with both grades 9-4 and 9-7 results higher than pre-pandemic levels. Seaford has once again bucked the national trend with The Times stating that, ‘students receive their GCSE results amid the biggest ever decrease in top grades’.

"These impressive results are down to our students' hard work and determination to achieve their personal best. The results are testament to a highly successful and ambitious academic school which maintains sector-leading pastoral care and an integral co-curricular programme at its core.

“Once again, outstanding grades have been achieved in our core subjects of Mathematics and English. We saw the largest number of students in our history sitting the triple science award, obtaining incredibly strong results across the science landscape.

“Seaford is a proudly non-selective school and it is the teamwork between our tutors, teachers and learning support – alongside the web of proactive pastoral support – that has enabled our students to achieve these superb results.

“As with our A Level results, these results are very much in keeping and strongly aligned with our incredibly successful Challenge Grade system, where students’ individual progress grades are tracked against their personal best potential, and regularly communicated over their Middle School years.

“Throughout the last year, a comprehensive and bespoke revision and support programme was available to each Year 11 student on a weekly basis from every department. These sessions helped students feel confident with the subject content and they used the time to gain confidence in structuring and answering examination questions. Teachers ensured students were fully prepared to sit their GCSE examinations and it was great to see so many students actively involved in those sessions. Academic Access and Achievement staff (previously known as Learning Support) provided whole year group revision talks as well as individual support to create revision timetables.

“Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50% in the last 10 years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core. This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our Prep School, Middle School and Sixth Form. We have an exciting two years ahead with a record number of students entering our Sixth Form in September.

“All of our students have been focused and worked really hard – all of which is reflected in their grades. I would like to congratulate everyone who achieved their personal bests today.

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies. Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces in a happy and supportive community.

“Seaford students celebrated success across a broad curriculum. We have many notable GCSE successes. Freya Austin (from Liphook) achieved eight 9s and one 8. Amy Allison (from Slinfold) gained seven 9s, one 8 and two 7s, Oscar de Lacy (from Chichester) achieved six 9s, two 8s, one Distinction* and one 7.

"Eloise Hudson (from Henley) gained five 9s, two 8s, two 7s and one 6. Louisa Young (from Ifold) achieved two 9s, six 8s, one 7 and one 6. Daisy Thurley (from Pulborough) gained three 9s, three 8s, three 7s and one 6. Morgan Blake (from Pulborough) achieved two 9s, four 8s and five 7s, Marcus Finger (from Wisborough Green) gained two 9s, four 8s, three 7s and two 6s. Amelie Wright (from Eton) achieved four 9s, one 8, one 7 and four 6s.

“Harrison Blackmore-Squires (from Bognor Regis) gained two 9s, one 8, seven 7s and one 6. Emily Freud (from Westhampnett) achieved two 9s, one 8, four 7s and two 6s. Clemmie Hogg (from Haslemere) gained two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, one 6 and one 5. Tom Alexander (from Easebourne) achieved one 9, two 8s, six 7s and one 6. Elle Thomson (from London) gained three 9s, one 8, four 7s and two 5s. Janco Oosthuizen (from Felpham) achieved three 8s, one Distinction*, four 7s and two 6s.

“Alex Slater (from Ewhurst) gained three 8s, five 7s, one Distinction and one 5. Izzy Baird (from Funtington) achieved two 9s, two 8s, one Distinction*, one 7, two 6s and two 5s. Frederick Armstrong (from Lurgashall) gained four 8s, three 7s two 6s and one 5. Deya Thomson (from Sutton) achieved one 9, three 8s, two 7s, one Distinction, two 6s and one 4. Jacob Tuppen (from Arundel) gained one 9, two 8s, one Distinction*, two 7s, three 6s and one 5.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents which has undoubtedly led to the best outcomes for all students. My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels. The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those that find the examination process a challenge. These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy, and our focus on improving teaching and learning, is having a sustained impact.