Seaford dads complete 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic to raise money for charity

Two dads from Seaford have completed a 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean in a bid to raise money for two charities.

Matt Garman, 53, and Neil Furminger, 57, completed the challenge alongside friend Steve Woolley, 47. The group left La Gomera in Spain on December 12 and crossed the finish line at Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua on Monday, January 30 - 49 days, 15 hours, and 12 minutes later.

The trio has raised £100,000 which will be split between Sussex-based charity the WOLO Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.

The company directors took three years to prepare for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which has been dubbed 'The World's Toughest Row'.

Matt Garman, Neil Furminger and Steven Woolley. Picture from Atlantic Campaigns

The group decided to complete the challenge as Mr Garman lost his father to prostate cancer during the first lockdown while Steve and Neil also have family members and friends who have been affected by the disease.

Mr Garman said: "Rowing from A-to-B sounds simple, but this really was by far the most gruelling physical and mental challenge we have ever undertaken. Our hands split, we had blisters, we were exhausted doing two hour rowing stints throughout the seven weeks."

A WOLO Foundation spokesperson added: "Half-way through they faced a sleepless 72 hours battling with exceptionally bad weather over the Christmas period, even facing waves big enough to cause zero gravity from being thrown around the cabin.”

Calling themselves 'Ocean Dadventure', hundreds followed the group’s journey online and via social media platforms. The trio also received messages of support from England and Harlequins rugby star Joe Marler and England rugby coach Kevin Sinfield OBE.

(left-right) Matt Garman, Neil Furminger and Steven Woolley. Picture from Atlantic Campaigns

WOLO Foundation co-founder Fler Wright said: "We are blown away by what Matt, Neil and Steve have undertaken to raise funds for WOLO Foundation. We are a small, but mighty, charity so this fundraising means so much. The charity supports the ethos that we only have one life so we need to live it, doing the things we love with the ones we love and to treasure every precious moment."

WOLO Foundation, which supports families living in Sussex who have been affected by cancer, will receive 50 per cent of the funds raised.