Seaford paddleboarders rescued by Newhaven Lifeboat Station crews after capsizing at sea

A pair of paddleboarders from Seaford who capsized and lost their paddle at sea were saved by Newhaven Lifeboat crew members this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon (April 24), the Newhaven Lifeboat was launched to assist two casualties sharing one paddleboard who were seen waving for help from Seaford Beach.

The RNLI said the casualties had capsized the board and lost their paddle, being carried offshore by the tide and strong offshore force six breeze (22-27 knots).

Newhaven’s all-weather lifeboat David and Elizabeth Acland launched into a slight sea with good visibility and travelled to the pair's last known location.

The causalities were spotted by a crew member and - according to the Newhaven RNLI - were sitting on the upturned paddleboard off the shore of Seaford Bay.

Newhaven’s volunteer crew recovered the paddleboarders on to the lifeboat. The lifeboat delivered them back to the beach where Newhaven Coastguard personnel were waiting for them.

Jane Masey, Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Launch Authority and Water Safety officer, said: "This glorious Spring weather inspires us to get out and enjoy our beautiful coastline. We urge people to run a start of season check over their kit, before setting out on the water.

"Carrying a means of communication to call for help and wearing the appropriate buoyancy aid can save your life."