Seaford resident celebrates 100th birthday

Celebrations have been held in Seaford as a former civil servant marked a milestone birthday.

Stella Partridge, a resident at Abundant Grace Nursing Home, on Firle Road, turned 100 on Wednesday, January 8.

The birthday cake for Stella Partridge's 100th birthday celebration. Photograph: Peter Cripps/ 8-1-20 (26)

Joining her for the occasion was second cousin Valerie Nicolas, with husband Theo, and second cousin Richard Hewitt, with wife Pat.

Also there to wish Stella well was the mayor of Seaford, councillor Nazish Adil.

Valerie said: “She had lots and lots of flowers. Last count she had about 50 cards.”

Among those cards, was one from the Her Majesty the Queen and one from the department for work and pensions.

Stella Partridge with Lindsey Toomer, Valerie Nicolas and Theo Nicolas.

To mark the occasion, the home’s activities manager Lindsey Toomer had made a birthday cake with decorations featuring the badge of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, which Stella was in for about four years, and the flag of Italy and a cruise ship to recognise Stella’s fondness for travel.

On Sunday, Valerie and family also took Stella to Deans Place Hotel, in Alfriston, a venue she has stayed at for Christmases for about 25 years.

“They made a big fuss of her on Sunday which was really nice,” said Valerie.

Stella, who was born in Camden, north London, moved to Seaford in the 1970s with husband Harry, whom she married in 1951.

The couple met in the late 1940s while working as civil servants for the department for education.

Stella became a permanent resident at the nursing home in October 2018 following a fall in January 2018.

Speaking of Stella, whom she knows as her aunt, Valerie said: “She’s never lost her joy of life.

“She’s a very positive person. She’s amazing really.”

Valerie says Stella ‘loved to travel’ and that it was something she and Harry did a lot of during their marriage. It was also something he encouraged her to continue before he died in the early 2000s.

Stella has been on cruises to the Baltic and Egypt with Valerie. She has also been five times around Norway and on about four cruises across Italy.

“She’s still talking about where we’re going to travel this year which is quite amazing,” said Valerie.