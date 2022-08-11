Seaford road closed after ‘sinkhole’ appears

Residents are being told avoid a road in Seaford after a suspected sinkhole appeared today (August 11).

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:12 pm
Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing. Photo by James MacCleary.
Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.15 today we sent firefighters from Newhaven to Crouch Lane in Seaford, where a suspected sinkhole has appeared in the road. Please avoid the area.”

a Sussex Police spokesperson added: “At 1pm on Thursday (August 11) police responded to a call from East Sussex Fire & Rescue to attend Crouch Lane, Seaford, owing to a sinkhole. The road is closed and it is not yet known when it will re-open.”

East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

