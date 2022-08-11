Seaford road closed after ‘sinkhole’ appears

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing. Photo by James MacCleary.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.15 today we sent firefighters from Newhaven to Crouch Lane in Seaford, where a suspected sinkhole has appeared in the road. Please avoid the area.”

a Sussex Police spokesperson added: “At 1pm on Thursday (August 11) police responded to a call from East Sussex Fire & Rescue to attend Crouch Lane, Seaford, owing to a sinkhole. The road is closed and it is not yet known when it will re-open.”

