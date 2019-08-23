Seaford’s new skate park officially opens to public

Seafords new skate park is now open at the Salts Recreational Ground.

The grand opening on Saturday, August 17, saw a fantastic turn out of skaters and riders with their friends and families.

Seaford mayor Nazish Adil officially opening the new skate park on Saturday (August 17)

The skatepark was opened by the mayor of Seaford, councillor Nazish Adil, who was joined by representatives from NPS Lions and officers from Seaford Town Council.

Nazish Adil told the Express: “I thoroughly enjoyed the opening of the skate park at the Salts for the young, the old and the pro at wheel manoeuvring and skilled biking!

“Special thanks to CANVAS, Sports England, NPS Lions and Seaford Town Council officers for coming together and making this happen. It was a pleasure to see it being so busy and well used.

“I had a go at the bike myself and jammed to the spree of spirit and adventure! It was awesome. Happy skating everyone.”

Seaford mayor Azish Adil having at the bike herself

Developer contributions helped fund the new skate park, along with d a generous donation from NPS Lionsand a grant from Sports England, the town council said.

Planning permission has also since been granted for four floodlights at the skate park, which will be installed this autumn, the town council said, opening up the possibility for longer skating hours all year round.

READ MORE: Newhaven’s Dolly Thrift Fashion Show – can you see yourself in our picture special?

Teen threatened with knife outside Newhaven shops