Seaford sinkhole caused by burst water pipe as residents told to boil water before using it

Residents were told to avoid Crouch Lane on Thursday (August 11) after a car-sized sinkhole appeared in the road.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene at 12:15pm, and were soon joined by Sussex Police, who closed the road while they drained the hole.

South East Water said repairs to a burst water main on the road was completed last week and water has returned to properties in the area.

Charles Healey, Regional Network Manager, South East Water said: “Repairs to a burst water main in Crouch Lane were completed last week and water has returned to properties in the area.

“As a precaution we are asking that these customers boil their water before drinking while we carry out water quality testing.