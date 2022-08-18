Seaford sinkhole caused by burst water pipe as residents told to boil water before using it
A Sussex water supplier has apologised after a burst water pipe caused a sinkhole to form in Seaford town centre.
Residents were told to avoid Crouch Lane on Thursday (August 11) after a car-sized sinkhole appeared in the road.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene at 12:15pm, and were soon joined by Sussex Police, who closed the road while they drained the hole.
South East Water said repairs to a burst water main on the road was completed last week and water has returned to properties in the area.
Charles Healey, Regional Network Manager, South East Water said: “Repairs to a burst water main in Crouch Lane were completed last week and water has returned to properties in the area.
“As a precaution we are asking that these customers boil their water before drinking while we carry out water quality testing.
"We would like to apologise for the disruption this burst water pipe has caused.”