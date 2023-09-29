BREAKING
Seaford swimming group raise more than £2500 for Newhaven Lifeboat

The all year round swimming group Seaford Mermaids hosted their annual fundraising swim for Newhaven Lifeboat for the fourth year in a row on Saturday, September 3.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Donations made on the beach and via JustGiving combine to over £2500, with a further figure of approximately £1000 in monthly donations also made by the Mermaids to the RNLI.

The Mermaids swim every day, whatever-the-weather, throughout the year on Seaford Beach, most often in the early morning at Tide Mills. There are usually as many as thirty swimmers daily. The lifeboat crew joined in healthy numbers for this years celebratory swim.

This fundraising event has become something of an annual tradition, raising vital funds for the Lifeboat and promoting the generous safety conscious spirit of these open water swimmers.

Seaford swimming group raise more than £2,500 for Newhaven Lifeboat. Photo: Andy Cook, John Simcock and EmmelineSeaford swimming group raise more than £2,500 for Newhaven Lifeboat. Photo: Andy Cook, John Simcock and Emmeline
Lewis Arnold, RNLI coxswain for Newhaven, said: “The Mermaids community embraces everything that is good about wild or open water swimming, including respecting the water by encouraging its members to be aware of the importance of acclimatising to temperature and the associated dangers of cold water shock, the tide, local hazards and most importantly, to never swim alone.”

Remember to follow the safety conscious example of the Seaford Mermaids. Swim with a buddy (or several), kit appropriately, before entering the water get local knowledge for the safest place to take a dip and check weather and tide forecast Met Office.

If you would like to contribute to this fundraising effort for Newhaven Lifeboat, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rnli-newhaven-lifeboat-station-2023

Established in 1803, Newhaven Lifeboat Station covers from Beachy Head to Brighton. It’s a modern afloat station and operates an all-weather Severn class lifeboat.

