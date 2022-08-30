Seaford to exhibit paper art installation inspired by Sussex marine life

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From paper lobsters, to colour pop corals this exhibition will be a journey through the habitats found locally, and the threats the oceans face from plastics and climate change.

More than 100 members of the Sussex community have been involved in creating this exhibition, under the creative eye of paper artist Lauren Hayes and the SCIP team.

Alice Carter, SCIP Co-Founder, said: “It has been an absolute joy watching so many members of our community enjoy learning these new paper crafting skills, and really feeling proud of their creations.

"We have had an amazing summer of workshops and we can’t wait to see everyone's hard work bring this exhibition to life.”

Arts charity Sussex Contemporary Illustrators & printmakers (SCIP) have spent this summer exploring the Sussex coastline as part of their current public arts trail – The Beacon Show.

The project continues this September with a large paper installation inspired by the marine life of the Sussex waters with the Down In The Deep Community Paper Installation for ArtWave Festival.

Alongside the paper exhibition will be artworks created by children in the Sussex community as part of Wild Coast Sussex and Sussex Wildlife Trust commitment to local community education.

The Beacon Show is a 2 mile trail of contemporary illustration & portrait photography which explores the Seaford coastal community and natural heritage.

The exhibition is free throughout the festival – starting on September 3 at The Climate Hub in Clinton Place.