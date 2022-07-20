Seaford veterinaries accused of poor treatment after charging a woman £2000 for "unnecessary" blood tests

Jade Russell took her two-year-old rescue cat Jimmy to Pet Doctors and Birchwood Vets at the beginning of 2021 when he started to show signs of being ill and stopped eat his food.

Jimmy was taken for blood tests, scans and x-rays, and Jade was told that he had severe pancreatitis.

However, Jimmy didn't get better, and a week and a half later Jade was told by the surgery that he would have to have another round of tests – But this time, she claims the vets told her they would test for infectious and viral diseases.

Jade said: “Why on Earth, was this not tested for at the beginning through his first set of blood tests? We had no idea what we were looking for, and they were not even 100% sure it was pancreatitis but could only tell me he was very ill.

"Why not test for everything if he is that ill? I got told to prepare for the worst.

"Jimmy gets extremely stressed at the vets, so much so, they told me he does not even walk when he is there. He has to be sedated a lot of the time for these procedures which are costly, even more reason to test for everything within the first set of blood tests.”

When the second tests came back – Jade was told by staff at the vet practise that a second x-ray had shown that Jimmy had looped intestines.

Jade ended up waiting over two months for Jimmy’s full set of blood results

Jade continued: “I said to the vet, was this not shown on his first x-ray? She told me that she had not even seen the first x-ray.

"She explained to me that different vets are in every day and do not communicate with each other. To not communicate or even look at previous results or medical notes is unacceptable.

"Every time I took Jimmy down to Pet Doctors, they had to ask me what medication he is on, what the problem is, and a nurse even said to me ‘oh, he's only been ill for 2 days then?’

“I had to remind them that this had been going on with them for over a month. All his information, tests, scans, x-rays, results - it should all be in his notes/records.”

Jade believes she should not have been charged for the second set of tests and claimed that the vets agreed that the looped intestines should have been picked up on his first set of results.

She ended up waiting over two months for Jimmy’s full set of blood results. By the time she got them, he had sadly passed away.

Jade filed a complaint on August 4, 2021 to Pet Doctors regarding Jimmy’s treatment.

Jade said: “I still had to pay over £2,000 otherwise they threatened to take legal action, even though they did not care about Jimmy or myself, and were awful.

"I spoke to many different practices, they were appalled at how I and my young Jimmy were treated. And do not understand why a second lot of blood tests, scans and x-rays had to be carried out only weeks apart from the first.”