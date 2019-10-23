Seahaven Royal Society of St George commemorate Battle of Trafalgar

The branch, and 56 of its members, came together to mark Trafalgar Day on Monday (21 October).

Members congregated at Deans Place Hotel at Alfriston and were joined by the mayor of Seaford, Cllr Nazi Adil.

RSSG chairman, Bob Peedle MBE, calling the raffle numbers for the lucky winners, courtesy of Cllr Nazi Adil

The chairman’s welcome was delivered by East Sussex’s high sheriff, Victoria Hancock and Harry Summerton, former Royal Navy officer, delivered ‘The Immortal Memory of Nelson’.

A raffle was held at the event and proceeds will be reinvested in the Society.

Branch chairman, Bob Peedle MBE, announced that commemorative wristbands will be gifted to Denton Community Primary School to mark their fiftieth anniversary.

The society will also present new business cards to the Children with Cancer Fund, which is based in Polegate.

Having been formed in January 2010, the Society will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a New Year’s Day lunch.

Trafalgar Day is a celebration to commemorate a Royal Navy Victory over France and Spain at the Battle of Trafalgar (1805).