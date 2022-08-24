Seal Bay Resort donates £5000 to the RNLI's Selsey Lifeboat

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£5,000 has been donated to the RNLI by the owners of Seal Bay Resort in Selsey to help keep people safe in the region’s waters.

Cove UK, which owns Seal Bay Resort (formerly Bunn Leisure), has made the donation to support the RNLI’s volunteer training and equipment programme at Selsey Lifeboat station.

Last year, Cove UK donated £5,000 to the RNLI to specifically assist in the training of Tim Scott, a member of the Seal Bay Resort team and also a volunteer Selsey lifeboat crew member.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every RNLI volunteer lifeboat crewmember undergoes intensive training to enable them to work safely and effectively on their lifeboat.

After six months of regular training at their home lifeboat station and integrating with the established crew, trainees may, depending on their progress, attend the Trainee Crew course at RNLI College in Poole, Dorset. After completing their 12-month probationary period and assessments, trainees become fully fledged crew members.

Graham Lewis, Commercial Director at Cove UK, said: “The RNLI literally provide a lifesaving service, standing ready to act should any of us find ourselves in trouble at sea.

“The selfless commitment of lifeboat crew, giving their own time to help others, is to be hugely commended and we are delighted that we can support the training of volunteers with this second donation of £5,000 to coincide with Selsey Lifeboat Week.

Tim Scott, Selsey lifeboat volunteer, said: “We receive great support from people in Selsey and it’s brilliant that Seal Bay Resort has been able to provide more financial help to the service. With my fellow crewmates, we are on call 24/7, 365 days a year, should anyone get into difficulties at sea.

“I live close to the lifeboat station and I always wanted to become involved. I’ve been grateful for the support my employer has provided and the training I have had from the RNLI has been excellent, allowing me to build the knowledge and skills I need to help other people when they need it most.”