Seal pup found 'motionless' on Sussex coast rescued by RSPCA

A young, underweight seal pup rescued from the Sussex coast is receiving intensive care at a local wildlife charity.

The seal was spotted lying motionless on Brighton Beach on Thursday, August 7, according to RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre.

The charity said the seal – named Fern by staff – showed ‘no signs of response’, even as children approached. He was rescued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics Katie Nunn Nash and Keith Ring, who are also affiliated with the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS).

Keith is also a long-time volunteer at Mallydams, and his quick action helped ensure the seal got the help he urgently needed, the charity said.

Jess O’Doherty, Wildlife Supervisor at RSPCA Mallydams, said: “Fern was in such a poor condition that he didn’t even flinch when approached. This kind of behaviour is very concerning in seals and signals serious exhaustion or illness.

“We want to remind the public that it’s crucial to keep your distance from all seals resting on the beach. Even healthy seals need space to rest undisturbed."

Fern was immediately assessed and given fluids and glucose by the rehabilitation team. He has been treated with antibiotics following a bite wound, and is responding well.

Jess added: “Although he looked very downcast on arrival, he’s already begun to perk up thanks to regular feeds and ongoing care.

“He’s now in safe hands with our expert team, and we’re doing everything we can to give him the second chance he deserves.”

Fern will remain under close observation as he continues his recovery.

The RSPCA is appealing for people to support its Summer Cruelty Appeal at: www.rspca.org.uk/endcruelty.