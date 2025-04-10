A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "(we were) alerted of an incident today, 10 April, at around 5:30pm in Brighton. Newhaven and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams and Shoreham and Brighton lifeboats were tasked to assist Sussex Police with reports of a person in the water. Searches were concluded with nobody found to be in danger and the assets were stood down.”
Search and Rescue operation near Brighton called off
By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2025, 19:55 BST
A search and rescue operation near Brighton was called off earlier today (April 10), after emergency services made sure no one was in danger.