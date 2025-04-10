Photo: Eddie MitchellPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
Search and Rescue operation near Brighton called off

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2025, 19:55 BST
A search and rescue operation near Brighton was called off earlier today (April 10), after emergency services made sure no one was in danger.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "(we were) alerted of an incident today, 10 April, at around 5:30pm in Brighton. Newhaven and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams and Shoreham and Brighton lifeboats were tasked to assist Sussex Police with reports of a person in the water. Searches were concluded with nobody found to be in danger and the assets were stood down.”

