Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In honour of its golden year, the council has planned a number of events with a golden 50th anniversary theme, with the focus on thanking individuals who have made a positive difference to the district’s communities over the years.

Council chairman David Skipp will be hosting a special thank you tea party at Warnham Local Nature Reserve in June for Community Heroes who have been nominated by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can nominate their own Community Hero to thank them for all the things they do to make the district so special. A council spokesperson said: “They could be a friendly face at your local store, a postie who goes the extra mile, a neighbour who is there when you most need them, a carer who goes above and beyond, a super sports coach, a litter picker keeping your street tidy, a fantastic youth leader or a volunteer driver.”

Horsham District Council has launched a search for 'community heroes' to help celebrate its 50th anniversary

To nominate a Community Hero, click on the link on the Horsham District Council website: www.horsham.gov.uk/communityhero by the closing date of May 1.

The spokesperson added: “We are also calling on creative primary-aged children in the district to design a thank you card for our fantastic Community Heroes.” Grown-ups can submit their children’s entries by email: [email protected] by May 1.

Council leader Martin Boffey said: “The 50th anniversary of the formation of Horsham District Council provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate the many positive contributions so many of our residents have made to Horsham district life and its people over so many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please get involved, nominate your community hero and come along to as many of the free to attend events as you can to help us celebrate the place we call home during this memorable year.”

School half-term activities this May will also have a 50th anniversary golden theme. Children will be invited from across the whole district to join together and create a giant piece of artwork to commemorate the district with local community artists Paint Box.

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery will also be marking the anniversary on Friday June 7 by hosting a musical evening in the garden with duo Soph & Simon and a display of artefacts from the last 50 years. You can also visit a pop-up shop organised by Collyer's students.

On the same evening, the council is continuing its Friday Lates entertainment programme on the Carfax Bandstand with a 70s twist to mark its anniversary – with sounds of the decade provided by duo Emma Lindars and Lockie Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout Sunday afternoons in June, The Capitol will be featuring classic films from the 70s, including The Great Gatsby, Blazing Saddles and The Man with the Golden Gun among others.