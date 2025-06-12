Search launched for people in Horsham entitled to money of 'unknown relative'
Government heir hunters have issued an updated list of unclaimed estates of people in Sussex, including the Horsham area.
An unclaimed estate is when someone dies without leaving a valid will and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
Anyone with the surnames of those listed by The Treasury could stand to inherit. The surnames and places of death in the Horsham area are: Gordon – Horsham; James – Cowfold; Knight –Horsham; Sheen – Steyning; Silvano – Horsham; Veitch – Henfield; Wright – Horsham.
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury via the government website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-treasury
