Arun Police posted a public appeal on social media today (Wednesday, November 20).

“We are searching for Lacey, Isla, and Josh who are missing from Littlehampton,” the post read.

"Lacey, 13, was last seen at 8.30am on November 19 and Isla, 13, was last seen at 4.45pm on November 19.

“Josh, 16, was last seen in Angmering at 7pm on November 19.

“They are all believed to be together.”

Police said Lacey is 5ft 6in, has long, auburn gingery hair, has glasses and was wearing school uniform with a grey Hoodrich coat. She was also wearing a black small handbag and black Nike trainers, police said.

Police said Isla is 5ft 3in, has long strawberry blonde hair with blonde highlights and was wearing a black dress and a black coat.

Police said Josh is 6ft tall, has brown hair and is wearing a black tracksuit, black coat and black trainers.

“They are believed to be with another boy,” the police added.

"If you see them, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 1340 of 19/11 for Lacey, 1391 of 19/11 for Isla or 36 of 20/11 for Josh.”

1 . Police search for missing teenagers The police are searching for Lacey (left), Isla (top, right), and Josh who are all missing from Littlehampton. Photo: Arun Police

2 . Police search for missing teenagers Police said Josh, 16, was last seen in Angmering at 7pm on November 19. Photo: Arun Police

3 . Police search for missing teenagers Lacey, 13, was last seen at 8.30am on November 19, police said. Photo: Arun Police

4 . Police search for missing teenagers Police said Isla, 13, was last seen at 4.45pm on November 19 Photo: Arun Police