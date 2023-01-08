Searches for ‘gym membership’ hit its highest point in UK internet history

Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for ‘gym membership’ exploded 234 per cent in the United Kingdom as of January 2023 - the highest level in internet history for Brits.

This comes as many Brits turn to gyms and fitness centres to carry out their goals for the new year.

The analysis, by Financial World reveals that searches for 'gym membership’ exploded to over double the average volume within the past month, an unprecedented increase in the British public looking to start training at the gym, according to Google search data analysis. The data also reveals that searches for ‘gyms near me’ is also at an all-time high.

A spokesperson from Financial World commented on the findings: