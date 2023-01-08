Searches for ‘gym membership’ hit its highest point in UK internet history

This comes as many Brits turn to gyms and fitness centres to carry out their goals for the new year.
The analysis, by Financial World reveals that searches for 'gym membership’ exploded to over double the average volume within the past month, an unprecedented increase in the British public looking to start training at the gym, according to Google search data analysis. The data also reveals that searches for ‘gyms near me’ is also at an all-time high.
A spokesperson from Financial World commented on the findings:
“Every year, many of us make a resolution or goal to focus on our fitness and health by attending the gym more. However, these findings offer a fascinating insight into how dedicated many Brits are to see through this goal during 2023.