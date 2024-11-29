SECAmb stars shine at Sussex awards

The long service and outstanding achievements of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) colleagues and volunteers have been recognised in the final of three annual awards events held in Eastbourne.

The Trust’s Sussex ceremony, which took place at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne, on 21 November, brought its awards season to a close with more than 2,000 years’ service recognised across the three events.

Those receiving an award for 30 years’ NHS service included Sussex stalwart, Ray Mazhindu.

Paramedic, Ray, who joined the ambulance service working for the patient transport service out of Brighton in 1994, is now SECAmb’s Head of Emergency Operations Centre Scheduling. He has enjoyed a long and varied career, which has seen him work both out on the road and in the control room. This year was the first year since joining the service that he has not worked New Year’s Eve night in the city.

The event also saw 21 King’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct awarded to colleagues who have completed 20 years’ service in a front-line capacity. SECAmb was pleased to welcome Deputy Lieutenant of Sussex, Violet Hancock, to present the prestigious medals on behalf of the King.

SECAmb’s volunteer community first responders were also recognised for dedicating more than 10 years voluntary service.

Chief Executive Commendations were awarded to colleagues. They included Paddock Wood Operations Manager, Natalie Cole being presented with a commendation for her work in developing the Trust’s TRiM (Trauma Risk Management) programme.

Natalie’s leadership, alongside colleague Andy Pattison, who was recognised at the Trust’s Surrey awards, oversees the programme, which assists colleagues recovering from traumatic incidents. The programme has provided critical support to more than 1,500 staff since its introduction.

SECAmb Chief Executive, Simon Weldon, said: “I was proud to attend each of our award ceremonies to recognise colleagues’ long service and celebrate special achievements. A huge well done to all our winners. We have amazing people working for SECAmb demonstrating outstanding skill and care for our local communities. “I would also like to pay tribute to all our volunteers. The support they provide is vital. The achievements showcased at our awards represent just a small percentage of the incredible work which goes on across our region every day.”

The recipients of awards are as follows:

Kings Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct:

Aaron Arnold, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Gatwick

Lee Barnes, Hazardous Area Response Team Operative, Gatwick

Craig Brown, Paramedic, Brighton

Glenn Butcher, Advanced Paramedic Practitioner, Hastings

Dan Cody, Consultant Paramedic, Crawley HQ

Mark Costello, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Hastings

Paul Crouch, Critical Care Paramedic, Gatwick

Warren Falconer, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Worthing

Tony Faraway, Paramedic, Gatwick

Gemma Fitzgerald, Operations Place Based Educator, Hastings

Simon Goodwin, Critical Care Clinical Operations Manager, Haywards Heath

Kim Harding, Clinical Safety Navigator, Emergency Operations Centre, Crawley

Toby Janikoun, Paramedic, Brighton

Christopher Jones, Paramedic, Brighton

Patience Keet-Harris, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Brighton

Robbie Laing, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Polegate

Paul Ludlow, Hazardous Area Response Team Operative, Gatwick

Simon Matthews, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Polegate

Carl Newman, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Brighton

James Warner, Dispatch Team Leader, Emergency Operations Centre, Crawley

Shane West, Operational Team Leader, Brighton

20 Years’ NHS Long Service

Leah Lamble, Resource Dispatcher, Emergency Operations Centre, Crawley

30 Years’ NHS Long Service

Tracy Boyd, Clinical Scheduling Officer, Hastings

Glenn Butcher, Advanced Paramedic Practitioner, Hastings

Tracy Dale, Operations Manager, Chertsey

Daryll Lonsdale, Infection Prevention Control Lead, Gatwick

David Lovett, Hazardous Area Response Team Operative, Gatwick

Ray Mazhindu, Head of Emergency Operations Centre Scheduling, Brighton

James Pavey, Head of Production and Workforce Planning, Brighton

10 Years’ Voluntary Long Service

Paul Crouch, Community First Responder, Eastbourne

Sharon Ream, Community First Responder, Hoo and Cliffe

Neil Twelves, Community First Responder, Crawley

Julian Weekes, Community First Responder, Crowborough