SECAmb stars shine at Sussex awards
The Trust’s Sussex ceremony, which took place at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne, on 21 November, brought its awards season to a close with more than 2,000 years’ service recognised across the three events.
Those receiving an award for 30 years’ NHS service included Sussex stalwart, Ray Mazhindu.
Paramedic, Ray, who joined the ambulance service working for the patient transport service out of Brighton in 1994, is now SECAmb’s Head of Emergency Operations Centre Scheduling. He has enjoyed a long and varied career, which has seen him work both out on the road and in the control room. This year was the first year since joining the service that he has not worked New Year’s Eve night in the city.
The event also saw 21 King’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct awarded to colleagues who have completed 20 years’ service in a front-line capacity. SECAmb was pleased to welcome Deputy Lieutenant of Sussex, Violet Hancock, to present the prestigious medals on behalf of the King.
SECAmb’s volunteer community first responders were also recognised for dedicating more than 10 years voluntary service.
Chief Executive Commendations were awarded to colleagues. They included Paddock Wood Operations Manager, Natalie Cole being presented with a commendation for her work in developing the Trust’s TRiM (Trauma Risk Management) programme.
Natalie’s leadership, alongside colleague Andy Pattison, who was recognised at the Trust’s Surrey awards, oversees the programme, which assists colleagues recovering from traumatic incidents. The programme has provided critical support to more than 1,500 staff since its introduction.
SECAmb Chief Executive, Simon Weldon, said: “I was proud to attend each of our award ceremonies to recognise colleagues’ long service and celebrate special achievements. A huge well done to all our winners. We have amazing people working for SECAmb demonstrating outstanding skill and care for our local communities. “I would also like to pay tribute to all our volunteers. The support they provide is vital. The achievements showcased at our awards represent just a small percentage of the incredible work which goes on across our region every day.”
The recipients of awards are as follows:
Kings Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct:
Aaron Arnold, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Gatwick
Lee Barnes, Hazardous Area Response Team Operative, Gatwick
Craig Brown, Paramedic, Brighton
Glenn Butcher, Advanced Paramedic Practitioner, Hastings
Dan Cody, Consultant Paramedic, Crawley HQ
Mark Costello, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Hastings
Paul Crouch, Critical Care Paramedic, Gatwick
Warren Falconer, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Worthing
Tony Faraway, Paramedic, Gatwick
Gemma Fitzgerald, Operations Place Based Educator, Hastings
Simon Goodwin, Critical Care Clinical Operations Manager, Haywards Heath
Kim Harding, Clinical Safety Navigator, Emergency Operations Centre, Crawley
Toby Janikoun, Paramedic, Brighton
Christopher Jones, Paramedic, Brighton
Patience Keet-Harris, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Brighton
Robbie Laing, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Polegate
Paul Ludlow, Hazardous Area Response Team Operative, Gatwick
Simon Matthews, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Polegate
Carl Newman, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician, Brighton
James Warner, Dispatch Team Leader, Emergency Operations Centre, Crawley
Shane West, Operational Team Leader, Brighton
20 Years’ NHS Long Service
Leah Lamble, Resource Dispatcher, Emergency Operations Centre, Crawley
30 Years’ NHS Long Service
Tracy Boyd, Clinical Scheduling Officer, Hastings
Glenn Butcher, Advanced Paramedic Practitioner, Hastings
Tracy Dale, Operations Manager, Chertsey
Daryll Lonsdale, Infection Prevention Control Lead, Gatwick
David Lovett, Hazardous Area Response Team Operative, Gatwick
Ray Mazhindu, Head of Emergency Operations Centre Scheduling, Brighton
James Pavey, Head of Production and Workforce Planning, Brighton
10 Years’ Voluntary Long Service
Paul Crouch, Community First Responder, Eastbourne
Sharon Ream, Community First Responder, Hoo and Cliffe
Neil Twelves, Community First Responder, Crawley
Julian Weekes, Community First Responder, Crowborough
