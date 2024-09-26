Second man charged with murder after fatal assault outside Chichester Wetherspoons
David had been enjoying an evening with workmates at the pub, on West Street, when he was assaulted by a man not known to him, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
The incident took place at 11pm and, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.
Dyce Banrfield, 31, of Kingstanding Road in Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of affray at the time of the incident and was bailed, but has now been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Brighton Magistrates Court today (September 26).
Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty on 19 August date at Hove Crown Court and remanded in custody.
He is due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on a date to be fixed, the spokesperson added.
A 42-year-old man from County Durham, who was also arrested on suspicion of affray at the time of the incident, has been released under investigation.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Arunside.
