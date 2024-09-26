Second man charged with murder after fatal assault outside Chichester Wetherspoons

Sussex Police news.

A second man has been charged with the murder of David Hallatt following an altercation outside the Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester.

David had been enjoying an evening with workmates at the pub, on West Street, when he was assaulted by a man not known to him, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The incident took place at 11pm and, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyce Banrfield, 31, of Kingstanding Road in Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of affray at the time of the incident and was bailed, but has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Brighton Magistrates Court today (September 26).

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty on 19 August date at Hove Crown Court and remanded in custody.

He is due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on a date to be fixed, the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 42-year-old man from County Durham, who was also arrested on suspicion of affray at the time of the incident, has been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Arunside.